Emergency room diversions causing backlogs at Grand Falls-Windsor hospital

Dr. Jared Butler, Central Health's medical director of primary care, says temporary closure of an emergency room is often a worst case scenario. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Emergency room closures across central Newfoundland are funnelling patients to the larger hospital in Grand Falls-Windsor, leading to delays for ambulances and longer wait times for care.

Emergency rooms at the Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre, Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre and Green Bay Community Health Centre all faced temporary closures or diversions this week, forcing some patients to travel to the ER Grand Falls-Windsor.

As a result of more people needing care at the facility, reports on social media suggested multiple ambulances were parked outside the hospital waiting to offload patients due to a lack of available beds.

Hey! <a href="https://twitter.com/FureyAndrew?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FureyAndrew</a>/<a href="https://twitter.com/Johnrockdoc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Johnrockdoc</a> <br>I am currently on day 6,sitting in the ER with my dad <a href="https://twitter.com/CentralHealthNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CentralHealthNL</a>. No beds to move him upstairs. No room to make for others laying in the hallways! <br>I'm here. First hand. Guess what?<br>THERE IS A MAJOR HEALTH CARE CRISIS IN THIS PROVINCE!!! —@Melissa55797508

Dr. Jared Butler, Central Health's medical director of primary care, said that although the health authority tries to keep diversions to a minimum, it's usually a worst case scenario.

"It's happened intermittently in recent times, and it absolutely is something we don't want to see happen on a day-to-day basis for our staff," Butler told CBC News Friday.

Butler said beds at the hospital are available, but the number varies based on how many people move through the emergency room. He said there are both high-pressure and low-pressure times, but noted the hospital has seen more high-pressure points in recent weeks.

If the emergency room begins to fill beyond capacity, Butler said Central Health is prepared to find ways to mitigate the impact.

Temporary closures of emergency rooms across central Newfoundland force many patients to travel to the hospital in Grand Falls-Windsor for care. (CBC )

"That could be transferring patients to other facilities where there is capacity, trying to create capacity within the building as well, and also utilizing other support mechanisms," he said. "Like our health hubs, like our virtual emergency rooms and some support services we have in the community."

Limiting offloading delays for ambulances is of particular importance, Butler said, as patients who need them often require more urgent care. Butler said the health-care transportation system works best when people can get treatment in a facility as close to them as possible.

"You do not want to have the ambulance there any longer than necessary. That's why we look at ways to move patients through the system as fast as possible," he said. "Trying to limit offload delays is important for us."

If a clinic is temporary closed or diverted, Butler said the health authority does have tools outside the emergency room, including virtual emergency rooms and collaborative health clinics.

"They are new, people are not used to this model, and of course a lot of education needs to come into this," Butler said. "Experience with the system and understanding that this model can work to support you in your time of need."

CBC Newfoundland Morning 8:17 There was a line up of ambulances with patients on board, outside the hospital in Grand Falls-Windsor this week. We'll ask Central Health why there was such a delay and what that means for patient care Emergency room closures across Central Newfoundland have meant more and more people have been heading to the hospital in Grand Falls-Windsor. Earlier this week, there were diversions in place on the Connaigre Peninsula, as well as in Baie Verte and Springdale. Anyone who needed an ambulance or emergency care in those areas had to make the trek to Grand Falls- Windsor. Unfortunately extra, ER traffic doesn't mean more ER beds. And that could lead to longer waits and ambulance delays. Dr. Jared Butler is Central Health's Medical Director of Primary Care.