Central Health CEO resigns, less than 3 years after joining health authority

The CEO and president of Central Health has resigned.

Andrée Robichaud has decided to retire, according to a media release issued by the health authority Wednesday morning after CBC called to inquire about the departure.

Robichaud had been with Central Health less than three years, joining in 2018. It is unclear how long she had initially planned to stay in the top job with the health authority when she joined.

"Her strength in bringing people together and leading the organization thorough the COVID-19 pandemic has been exceptional and for that we are thankful," said Don Sturge, chair of the board of directors, in the press release.

Robichaud will stay on in her role as president and CEO until the position is filled.

"We are incredibly grateful to Andrée for the energy, vision and heart that she dedicated to our organization and to the patients and families in our care across Central Newfoundland," said Sturge in the release.

Shakeup in early part of tenure

In January 2019, Robichaud made significant changes, restructuring its senior management team in the hopes of transforming the health authority.

The executive team was "streamlined," according to a Jan. 24, 2019, email to Central Health employees from Robichaud, who became the CEO about four months before that. That email detailed the various new roles and acknowledged that some senior staff were let go or retired amid the changes.

"The first question a CEO asks themselves is, what kind of team, and what kind of structure do you need to be able to implement change and provide good quality care? And that's the answer to the question," Robichaud told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning Show at the time.

Robichaud said the shakeup was just one aspect of working out the bugs with the health authority, which, according to a government press release, services 20 per cent of the province's population in 177 communities.

"There's no question that we have a lot of work to do," she said.