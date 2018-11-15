Coast guard en route to help carrier in distress off Newfoundland coast

A bulk carrier stranded 250 nautical miles southeast of St. John's is safe — for now — after battling power outages and flooding earlier this afternoon.

Major Amber Bineau, public affairs officer with the Department of National Defence, said the Centennial Harmony put out a distress call due to taking on water, but had since gained control of flooding.

She said the Canadian Coast Guard and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, the search and rescue branch of the military based in Halifax, are in contact with the vessel.

A Hercules aircraft and the Sir Wilfred Grenfell, a coast guard vessel, are expected to reach the ship tonight. Another vessel, 80 nautical miles away, is on standby to help, she said.

Reports said the crew had abandoned ship in lifeboats, but Bineau confirmed all crew remained on board.

She said the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre is not aware of any injuries and could not confirm the size of the crew.

