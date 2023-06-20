N.L. choir reunites in song, spreads positivity through shared experiences of living with cancer

The Central Cancer Choir will perform at the Badger Community Church Tuesday night. Lorraine Paddick, far right, has been with the choir since it's inception. (Troy Turner/CBC)

They joined together through song and the healing power of music, along with a shared medical past often felt, but rarely discussed.

The Central Cancer Survivors Choir is a collective of 15 women and men who bring songs to life and help charities in the process.

"We're not professionals by any means," said Lorraine Paddick, a charter member of the choir. "We all enjoy it and it seems like the audience always seem to appreciate that we're there and that we do this, and we raise a little bit of money for some charity."

The choir started more than 22 years ago in Grand Falls-Windsor, and has been performing regularly ever since.

For Paddick, it's a creative outlet through an atmosphere filled with camaraderie and laughter.

"You just sit and you talk about everything that's going on in your lives and your daily life and family, so it's not that you talk about cancer very much, really," she said. "We know we've all been there, done that and we just go on with our lives and just deal with the everyday living."

Paddick is a survivor of colon rectal cancer. This year marked 34 years cancer-free.

"It was a shock, of course. I think it always is to anyone who hears the word 'cancer,'" she said. "I came out better than what my diagnosis could have been. And I had the surgery and I had radiation treatments in St. John's — five weeks. And since then I've done well."

Bob Hiscock, centre, is one of the newest members of the Central Cancer Survivors Choir. He joined this year. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Bob Hiscock joined the choir earlier this year. He is 13 years cancer-free. He, too, remembers the diagnosis well.

"I think every person that's diagnosed with cancer [experiences] the same thing. As you're talking to the doctor … you're in a fog. You don't believe or you don't understand what's going on, really. But I was pretty fortunate. … I'm a prostate cancer survivor and an early detection was the main thing."

Hiscock was approached by a friend about joining the choir. He says he's no professional, but loves to sing.

"I'm not a singer by no means, but I enjoy it," he said. "We're all here, we're having fun and, you know, it's good. It's a great outlet.

"It's just a … great bit of fun and fellowship. And, you know, we have a laugh and learn some new songs."

Hiscock also likes to reach out to others who have gone through what he has to offer an ear, or advice.

"I just try to be a help with them and just let them know what to expect, what's going on, what's going to happen with regards to their surgeries and things like that," he said

Glenn Mouland has been the director of the choir since the first practice. He was asked to join the group by a friend, but he was not personally affected by the disease.

"The thing about this is to make a bit of music, have a bit of fun and anything else that comes beyond that is a bonus," he said.

Glenn Mouland was asked to direct the Central Cancer Survivors Choir when it began 22 years ago. A year after joining the group, he was diagnosed with leukemia. (Troy Turner/CBC)

However, a year into his role with the group things changed.

"I conducted a choir practice and at the end I said I got an announcement to make. I said, 'today I was diagnosed with leukemia.' And everybody in the choir started to laugh. And one man came down — Art Griffin — came down and he said, 'It's never as bad as it first seems … You'll be fine,'" said Mouland. "And sure enough, he was right."

Although he has no formal training, Mouland has been conducting choirs for more than 30 years. What's different about this choir, he said, is that the audience is there not only to listen to the music, and to help a charity, but also to support the survivors.

"We're actually there and showing our joy for music and life that inspires the audience anyway," he said. "So it's really, really something to see that dynamic."

Mouland said the audiences are always appreciative.

"It's really wonderful to be able to participate with this group of people. You know, the situation is great," he said.

The choir was put on hold during the pandemic, but has been back to regular rehearsals this spring.

The group has had other struggles too, said Mouland. It used to be 25-strong, but now has 15 members.

Mouland said they've lost members who have died, some of those whose cancer returned and others through other ailments.

"It's always sad to lose a member. … I must say, the group is very philosophical about it. You live every day to the fullest, and you don't know how many days you're going to get. And there is no guarantees with life anyway," he said. "But this group really knows that."

Even though he's a choir newbie, Hiscock has learned that lesson well.

"It do put everything in perspective, what really matters and what don't matter, and how you go about your life," he said. "Being a survivor, you start to appreciate a lot of different things in life, you know."

The choir will perform at the Badger Community Church, for which donations will be accepted, Tuesday night.

