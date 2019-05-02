How do you care for a 250-year-old cello? You use it, of course

Cameron Crozman, 24, is considered one of Canada's rising young classical music stars. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

Historical artifacts are often behind glass display cases, handled only by people wearing gloves — if ever they're taken out of display — but that's not so when it comes to musical instruments.

That's something Cameron Crozman knows all about.

As a classical musician touring parts of Canada, Crozman has to be careful with his Spanish cello, dating back to around 1769.

"At the end of the day, you have to take care of it — they are antiques — but they're also tools for us," Crozman said, during a tour stop in St. John's.

You can never be the owner of an instrument … so you're really just the caretaker for a while. - Cameron Crozman

"As long as you build up good habits and good routines of taking care of it, they're quite resilient."

Crozman has been playing classical music in what some might consider unusual venues to hear those sounds.

During his stop in St. John's as part of his tour of Eastern Canada, Crozman played at Quidi Vidi Brewery, as a fundraiser for the Tuckamore Festival.

The cello he plays is on loan from the Canadian Council for the Arts and insured for around $400,000, so it spends most of its time "beside me or around me," Crozman said.

"You don't want to take out your cello in –5, or especially this Canadian winter is very difficult on the instruments, because everywhere was so cold. But the case does a pretty good job insulating from that," he told CBC's Weekend AM.

And an expensive, old instrument is nothing new for Crozman.

'$12M historical object'

He spent six years studying and playing in Paris, from the age of 17, where his instrument, another loan from the Canadian Council for the Arts, came with a huge price tag.

"Before I had this instrument, which is a valuable instrument, my first loan through the Canada Council was a Stradivarius cello, which was valued at $12 million at the time," he said.

"So when I was in Paris I had this Strad on my back all the time — in the metro — and we would often laugh, me and my friends, because no one knows, right?

"You have all these people around you, but everyone thinks it's a guitar or something like that. If only people knew that right there, right in front of them, was a $12-million historical object."

Crozman plays the Bonjour Stradivari cello, c. 1696, on loan from the Canada Council for the Arts. (Mathieu Dumontier)

Toting such a valuable instrument was nerve-racking at first, Crozman said, but after a while you get used to it.

"I'd say the first maybe three months it was like, I had to be super careful of everything. And then you really … you develop some habits, just make sure you take good care of it," he said.

"That's what we are, really, as string players playing these old instruments. You can never be the owner of an instrument because it's always gonna last longer than you, so you're really just the caretaker for a while."

The cello Crozman plays now has had a long and changing existence, too, and when it was built in the 18th century it was much larger.

"It was almost the size of a small double bass — what we call a church bass. And then some time later they decided that was sort of an awkward-sized instrument and it would be much more useful to be the size of a cello," Crozman said.

With musicians for both parents, Crozman says, it was pretty much unavoidable he would grow up loving music and learning how to play an instrument. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

"So they cut it down, probably some time in the 19th century, and that's how it comes to us today. So it has this really beautiful rich, dark sound that it kept from its larger instrument days."

These large instruments also can't go in cargo in planes, so cello players have to buy their beloved instruments seats next to them on flights.

When asked what it is about older instruments that seem to sound so different to the human ear, Crozman said there are a lot of possible explanations, including the mix of both old and new materials.

"There's lots of different theories that range anywhere from the type of wood they had access to at the time, to the type of varnish they used. But I think what's interesting is that, even though these instruments are very old, they have been updated a lot," Crozman said.

"We are actually modernizing in very subtle ways, but I think the joy of string instruments is that there's a mystery of why the old ones sound great. Sometimes I think it's almost more of a psychological thing more than anyone else — but I think it does matter."

