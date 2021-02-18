Full bars, finally: Cellular service has finally come to these west coast communities

A helicopter aids a search on Blow Me Down Mountain in the Bay of Islands. BOISAR says in the past five years, more than one quarter of distress calls have come from the Lark Harbour-York Harbour area. (Bay of Islands Volunteer Search and Rescue)

Garry MacKenzie headed to Lark Harbour as soon as he heard the news.

"I was that excited I drove down to see what area was covered by cell service," said MacKenzie, a member of Bay of Islands Volunteer Search and Rescue, also known as BOISAR. "We feel great about it. It's going to be a big benefit to us."

Some people called it an early Christmas gift. Cellular service became available in the western Newfoundland and Labrador towns of Lark Harbour and York Harbour on Dec. 22, 2020.

MacKenzie drove from Corner Brook to Bottle Cove, a popular daytrip destination for Bay of Islands residents and tourists, and which is a haven for people who enjoy spectacular sunsets.

In January, MacKenzie, an avid hiker, trekked the moderately difficult, 3.3-kilometre Southhead Lighthouse Trail, which ascends 330 metres into the mountain range behind Lark Harbour.

"Cell service is spotty in some areas, and you might have to hike 100 metres in one direction or the other to find service," he said. "But it looks like they put the tower in an area that covers the towns and major trails, or at least major trailheads."

Bay of Islands Volunteer Search and Rescue says cellular service means command centres to co-ordinate searches in the Lark Harbour area will be established faster. (Bay of Islands Volunteer Search and Rescue)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced a cost-shared agreement with Bell Canada and the south shore Bay of Islands municipalities in November 2019. The estimated cost of the project was $393,000 with the province contributing more than $89,000. Bell would provide $224,000, while the towns agreeing to fund the rest.

Distress calls from hiking trails

MacKenzie said during his five years with BOISAR more than one quarter of distress calls came from the Lark Harbour/York Harbour area, which is home to several hiking trails. "Lack of cell service meant hooking on to someone's Wi-Fi," he explained. "We made it work, the communities and the residents were extremely helpful, however communication at the command centre is crucial. With cell service we can start a search faster, and it will be easier to get everyone onside."

It also means if a hiker sustains an injury, they won't be left alone while someone else goes for help.

That said, MacKenzie encourages people to remember what he called the "three Ts."

"Training to do what you want to do. Take the essentials. Trip plan. Don't get complacent and think help is only a phone call away," he said.

"Anything can happen. Phone batteries die, phones get lost, or broken. At the end of the day, you want to let somebody know you're safe and back in the vehicle."

Allan Sheppard, a member of the province's Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, agreed.

Renowned for its beautiful sunsets, Bottle Cove is a magnet for daytrippers from Corner Brook and other communities on Newfoundland's west coast. (Submitted by Al Wood)

"We pushed for cell service for years," he said. "I've seen lots of situations where you would love to be able to get a hold of somebody on the phone."

The local fisher added that cell service will benefit his industry, providing a direct connection to dockside monitors.

Customers had been shocked

Janis Evans, operates The Roost at York Harbour, said the service will ease visitors' anxieties — and will, when tourism can resume amid the pandemic, help keep them in the area longer.

"Customers were shocked when they couldn't use their phones," she said.

"We often offered our Wi-Fi so people could send messages or look up information, and we believe many people didn't stay in the area as long as they would have otherwise," she said.

"Anything that will bring people here and keep them in the area is a bonus," Evans said. "It also gives businessowners another option to offer people. Not that we want to be available 24/7, but people could possibly reach us outside hours or leave a text message. That would be particularly helpful."

Mary-Lou Sheppard, who operates Captain Cooks Bed and Breakfast and Cottages in York Harbour, said the move is "a good start" that will deliver benefits.

"It's great for residents and tourists, especially hikers and we talk to a lot of those, but cell service depends on where you are located in the towns," Sheppard said.

Cell service is available at one of her five cottages. "We have Wi-Fi at the rest," Sheppard said. "Not having reliable cell service prevents people who depend on it from staying here. It would be a big plus if we had it."

Meanwhile, cell service improvements are coming to the other communities in the area. This month, the provincial government approved funding to establish or enhance cellular service in 11 communities, including Cox's Cove and McIvers on the north shore of the Bay of Islands. Government will contribute over $875,000, with additional investments of $2,159,588 from Bell and $465,826 from local communities.