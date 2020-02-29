Cell tower crashes into building in St. John's

Police and firefighters had a confounding situation in St. John's on Friday night, after a cell phone tower tipped over and crashed through the building that houses a party rental shop and St. Pat's Bowling Lanes.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and St. John's Regional Fire Department were on scene just before 7 p.m., but were not sure exactly what to do with the tower.

The top of the pole appeared to have cracked off and fallen onto the side and top of the building on Blackmarsh Road. Firefighters evacuated all the businesses within the complex.

Police, firefighters and power line technicians spent the better part of two hours looking up at the wreckage, pondering a solution.

This photo from Google Street View shows the cell phone tower in better days, high above Campbell's Party Rentals at 45A Blackmarsh Road. (Google)

The problem was turned over to Bell Aliant around 8:20 p.m., and firefighters left the scene.

It appears to have fallen directly on Campbell's Party Rentals at 45A Blackmarsh Road, while the bowling alley, a thrift store and a Lego retail shop are located in the adjoining 45 Blackmarsh Road.

