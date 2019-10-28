Border agents find 3 people aboard vessel in Argentia

Border services agents boarded a vessel in Argentia this weekend, and are examining three people found on board, but the agency is releasing little other information.

A spokeswoman with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says the privacy act has "very strict parameters" on what details they can release.

However, they were able to confirm the agents boarded a vessel that arrived Sunday morning in Argentia, and found the three people. The name of the ship, or the company operating it, was not released.

The three people were being examined and processed by the CBSA under Canadian law, the spokeswoman said, before being transported to St. John's for final processing.

"Regardless of entry point, all persons intercepted are subject to the same rules and regulations and are processed according to Canadian law," the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

RCMP confirm they assisted in the incident.

The CBSA said the "ship's captain and the shipping line are co-operating fully" with the agency.

