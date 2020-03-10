C.B.S.'s main road is pocked with potholes — and drivers are peeved

Jennifer Anthony is fed up with trying to dodge potholes during her daily commute up and down Route 60 in Conception Bay South.

Unfortunately for her, she's not always successful.

"You hit that going normal speed and you're destroying your rims and your tires," said Anthony, pointing out a deep pothole as she drove past C.B.S. town hall Monday.

So far this winter Anthony lost two winter tires and rims along the stretch of the Conception Bay Highway in front of Villa Nova Plaza that the town calls Main Street.

Taking too long

"I don't understand why it's taking them so long to address it. They put the cold patch in on Friday. We've had many days that were like Friday. Why wait?" she said.

Anthony is far from alone. On the Conception Bay South Facebook page — a community bulletin board that includes everything from notices of public events to concerns over a slew of issues — there are dozens of complaints from residents who are peeved about potholes.

For the past few weeks, pothole posts have been a near constant.

"Can someone in gov't step up to the plate and do something about these potholes/wells on our [roads] in CBS!" reads one post. "[Too] much damage being done to vehicles. And God forbid someone loses control after hitting one of these holes and strikes a car or pedestrian."

There are posts showing damage, posts warning of new pothole danger and, like with any issue in this province, posts poking fun at the problem.

Posts on the page also pointed out the special circumstance for Conception Bay South: Route 60 is a provincial road, which means the province, not the town, takes care of the potholes.

Conception Bay South PC MHA Barry Petten, left, and Deputy Mayor Richard Murphy say they are pushing the provincial government to find a solution to speedier pothole repairs along Route 60 in the town. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

"People are frustrated. I get that," said local PC MHA Barry Petten.

Petten says response time is the problem and he's skeptical when he's told it's a manpower issue. He says he's addressing that with the Department of Transportation and Works.

"[It's] something I am discussing with officials in the department and the minister. We're hoping some permanent repairs will be coming in this coming season. But that is something that hasn't been decided on yet," he said.

The town's deputy mayor says because of jurisdiction, there's little that can be done.

"We're at the beck and call of the provincial government to get the roads done," said Richard Murphy.

He says a meeting is being set up with the provincial government to discuss a possible fix for Route 60.

"We're going to see if we can set some timelines. Come together and talk about some sort of agreement on maintenance. There's a whole lot of stuff to be done, including resurfacing some of the sections of it," said Murphy.

Daily checks

In response to a request for comment, a spokesperson for Transportation and Works sent a statement laying out how the department deals with repairs on the road.

"Reports of potholes are sent to the appropriate depot for repairs. Staff conduct road checks daily and note the location of potholes. Any required repairs are conducted when weather conditions allow," reads the statement.

