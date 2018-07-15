Conception Bay South pool reopens after $740K repair job

The swimming pool in Conception Bay South reopened this past week after the heating, ventilation and air condition system had to be replaced — to the tune of $740,000.

The town was forced to shut down the pool back in February when the whole system failed.

"This kind of system needs to be working at 100 per cent," said Christine Butler, councillor at large for C.B.S.

"There was no delaying it, we really didn't have any choice. We did lose swim lessons, we did lose public swims. But the residents seemed to understand."

Councillor at Large Christine Butler is pleased to see the pool open for business. (Town of C.B.S.)

Butler, who is also the town's chair for the recreation and leisure committee, said the pool reopened on July 10.

As a gesture of gratitude to the people who missed out on months of swimming, the town is offering up all of its public swims this weekend for free.

"Everything is wonderful," Butler said. "We are getting good crowds."

Swimming lessons at the Conception Bay South Recreation Complex will resume in the fall. (Twitter/CBS Bluefins)

The C.B.S. council took advantage of the unexpected closure and did additional renovations, such as painting the pool, fixing some lighting problems and making the family change room bigger.

"We did some things while it was closed down to improve it for the residents," Butler said.

For the cost of replacing the HVAC system, Butler said the new one should last for about 12 to 15 years.

