Trucker, mechanics facing charges of negligence, fraud and forgery after C.B.S. fatal crash

Three men have been charged in connection with a fatal crash between a transport truck and a sedan last June in Conception Bay South.

The truck's driver, 27-year-old Samuel Tessier, is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death. Two mechanics — 59-year-old Cecil Walsh, and 66-year-old Terry Barry — are facing more than 100 combined charges which the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say stems from required vehicle inspections at a local garage.

The charges come after a 56-year-old man was killed on Peacekeepers Way between Minerals Road and Fowler's Road on June 7, 2022.

The truck heading westbound and the car heading east collided head-on. The man died at the scene.

Police say their ensuing investigation found the crash was due at least in part to mechanical issues with the transport truck.

Walsh, from Paradise, is facing 59 counts of fraud, 40 counts of uttering a forged document and one count of criminal negligence causing death.

Barry, from the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's, is facing 40 counts of uttering a forged document.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador