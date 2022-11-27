Concepton Bay South fire department fills fire truck for local food bank

On Saturday, residents from the towns of Conception Bay South and Paradise came together as part of the Stuff the Fire Truck Food Drive at Station 1, donating non-perishable food and household items heading into the holiday season. (Nick Ward/CBC)

The community food bank serving Conception Bay South and Paradise collected a truck load of donations Saturday to help those in need.

The campaign is in partnership with the fire department in C.B.S., with the goal to fill a fire truck full of non-perishable food and household items heading into the holiday season

Thanks to the kindness of the community, the fire department said the truck was filled with ease.

Hundreds of Christmas hampers

Peter Wells, chairman of the food bank, says the rising cost of living has made food banks more important than ever before.

"We'll probably do between 450 and 500 Christmas hampers alone this year," said Wells.

"When I first started years ago, we'd do 100 to 150. Now, we'll go over 500. I've got a feeling we'll go over 500 clients by the end of 2023."

Wells said the community has always answered the call whenever the food bank has asked for assistance, adding that the Stuff the Fire Truck event was no different.

"It's been absolutely amazing what this community has done every time I've reached out," said Wells.

"Now the fire department are doing it for us. It's just amazing."

Peter Wells, chairman of the C.B.S./Paradise food bank, says the organization expects to create between 450-500 Christmas hampers this year. (Nick Ward/CBC)

A community of support

Andrea Gosse, the deputy mayor of Conception Bay South, was on hand for the event, explaining that for many in the community, the holiday season is the toughest time of the year.

"At Christmas time, there's always more of a demand," said Gosse.

"With the economic climate right now, we're seeing the rising cost of living, inflation rates. This is affecting people day-to-day."

Gosse said while there is always a need for the food bank, it will only continue as the holiday season approaches. Luckily, she said, the community is always eager to lend a helping hand.

"Our town is always a great town for support," said Gosse. "You put out the call and people show up."

John Heffernan, chief of the C.B.S. Fire Department, and deputy mayor Andrea Gosse say the community always comes together to help those in need. (Nick Ward/CBC)

'A good way to play our part'

John Heffernan, fire chief with the Conception Bay South Fire Department, says the department has always had a solid working relationship with the food bank and are always happy to take part in benefits that support the community.

"Any of the initiatives that we do, whether it's a Halloween event or throughout the year, we always try to create a benefit to the C.B.S./Paradise food bank," said Heffernan.

"Going into the Christmas season, we know there's going to be significant demands on the food bank … so, we just thought this would be a good way to play our part."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador