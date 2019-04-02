Oil spill in C.B.S. not as bad as initially thought; resident still wants more clean up

The owner of a truck responsible for an oil spill in Conception Bay South last last week says he's doing everything he can to ensure the oil is cleaned up, while area residents say they want to see more clean-up response.

On Friday, Service NL said it estimated 300-400 litres of oil had spilled from a truck on a property owned by a local mechanic, and leaked into Monument River in Topsail.

But Neil Stafford, the owner of N&G Enterprises, says those initial estimates were possibly "blown out of proportion," and he thinks probably closer to 50 litres of oil.

"That truck is an old truck that I bought years ago, it was scrapped … It's been parked on my property now for the last three years because I do work on trucks, on oil trucks, and I bought it for parts," Stafford said.

I wouldn't want it dumped on my property, so why am I gonna do it to somebody else's? - Neil Stafford

Stafford said the truck was parked near the back fence of his garage property and there were never issues with it, until this winter.

With the frost and deep cold this winter, everything had frozen — the truck had even frozen to the ground — and one of the pipes in the truck had burst.

But with the warming temperatures, Stafford thinks the oil in the pipes started leaking into the snow, before making its was into the river behind his fence.

Stafford says neighbour's claims that 300L leaked are false and that he's waiting for the next report from Service NL. He says the truck in question is also being removed from his property & he also removed contaminated soil from his yard.

Stafford was out of town when he got a call Friday about an oil leak on his property, so he came back to C.B.S. immediately and since then, he said he's been doing everything the government told him to do.

"We scraped off the ground and took the soil out of the back of my garage, brought it to the proper facility, and today I have a consultant here and they're checking everything to make sure … that I'm doing right and it's so far so good," Stafford said.

"There's tweets and messages out there that I'm supposedly dumping oil on the ground and all this," he said. "I wouldn't want it dumped on my property, so why am I gonna do it to somebody else's property?"

'This, to me, is bad'

But one woman who has lived in the neighbourhood for 24 years wants to see more environmental response to the spill.

Roxane Beaton-Earles said she got the town alert on her phone on Friday that there was an oil spill in her area, and when she went outside to get in her vehicle, she noticed the smell.

"At first I thought there was an issue with my car, when I drove to the bottom of Monument Road. I even pulled over and then I realized it wasn't the car," she said.

One of the dead fish floating in the Monument River in Conception Bay South, after an oil spill. (Submitted by Roxane Beaton-Earles )

Later that evening, she went for a walk on her usual route, and the smell was worse — and there was something else that disturbed her.

"As I'm walking up I see one dead fish, and it was a huge slick of water on the river," she said.

Beaton-Earles said she found another dead fish the next day, as well as a few of the absorbent snakes slung across the river, but added she hasn't seen a lot of response workers in the area.

"I don't know, maybe they did their job great, but I'm not really sure," she said.

"My feeling was, OK, this was way worse than what they're saying. This, to me, is bad."

Nobody wants to see a cupful of oil, let alone tens of litres. - Mayor Terry French

Beaton-Earles said her children grew up playing on the river, and when they'd be walking together, they'd make a game of counting the number of fish they could spot.

"Now I'm just so saddened because I really feel it's probably destroyed," she said.

What she wants to see is the grass raked back from the riverbed, to ensure the oil is contained.

"All that lawn grass, everything that's there, is just hanging, and of course the oil slick and everything is gonna stick to that grass … but that oil and everything is more than likely in around the grass line areas," she said.

"If it's killing fish, it's probably killing insects that feed our fish," she said. "And we got ducks that lay in there all the time, we've got many ducks that nest in that river, as well."

'It's certainly terrible'

Environmental assessment workers with Englobe, a company hired to asses the situation, said no more than 75 litres had spilled.

They added Stafford was doing a good job at cleaning it up and taking care of the situation.

Meanwhile, C.B.S. Mayor Terry French said it's certainly unfortunate to have any kind of oil spill, but town employees have been monitoring it regularly.

About a half dozen absorbent snakes can be found along Monument River, part of the environmental response to the oil spill. (Kenny Sharpe/CBC)

"Any time you have anything like this happen, it's certainly terrible," he said.

"Nobody likes to see a cupful of oil, let alone tens of litres, so it's obviously a disappointment."

French said this incident highlights for him the unique challenges his town faces.

"This is something that towns like ours struggle with on a daily basis. Obviously we don't have spills, thank God, on a daily basis, but just the combination of business and residents," French said.

2 environmental consultants here says upper level estimate is 75L of oil. Said there is residual oil on some of the grass and litter in the river. She also said that Stafford has been doing everything he can to clean it up & that it's safe here.

N&G Enterprises was first opened as a business in the mid-1970s by Stafford's father, back when the now-suburban setting was forest, French said.

"It was even before the town had development regulations, before we had a municipal plan, all of this stuff came after the fact, and then all of a sudden, of course, homes started developing around this business," French said. "So you have this mix of business that probably shouldn't be in a residential area, but because of the nature of our growth, that's the way it currently is, so it's an issue we struggle with as a town council every single day."

French said that's a familiar scenario in dozens of places in C.B.S.

But in the meantime, French said the town will continue to work with Service NL and Environment Canada as needed.

"We'll be sitting at the right hand of Service NL and the environmental company, as well as the residents," he said.

