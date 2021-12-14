Weekend deaths in C.B.S. a murder-suicide, say police

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were on the scene at a home on Windycove Lane in Conception Bay South on Saturday in response to what police said Tuesday was a murder-suicide. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Police say two sudden deaths in Conception Bay South on Friday were a murder-suicide.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a home on Windycove Lane on Friday evening and found a man and a woman dead. Police have deemed the 46-year-old woman's death a homicide, and say a 46-year-old man took his own life.

An RNC spokesperson would not confirm the timeline of the deaths Tuesday evening.

Police would also not expand on the individuals' relationship, apart from saying the two were known to each other, and said there is no threat to the public related to the deaths.