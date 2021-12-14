Weekend deaths in C.B.S. a murder-suicide, say police
Police responded to a home on Windycove Lane on Friday evening and found a man and a woman dead.
Individuals were known to each other, says RNC
Police say two sudden deaths in Conception Bay South on Friday were a murder-suicide.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a home on Windycove Lane on Friday evening and found a man and a woman dead. Police have deemed the 46-year-old woman's death a homicide, and say a 46-year-old man took his own life.
An RNC spokesperson would not confirm the timeline of the deaths Tuesday evening.
Police would also not expand on the individuals' relationship, apart from saying the two were known to each other, and said there is no threat to the public related to the deaths.