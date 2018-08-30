Skip to Main Content
Overnight 'disturbance' call prompts police response in C.B.S.
Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to Chaytors Road in Conception Bay South late Wednesday night.

Sources say RNC impounded vehicle suspected to be involved in call

Tire marks and broken glass can be seen on Chaytors Road in Conception Bay South Thursday morning. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The RNC was called to a report of a disturbance around 11 p.m. 

Broken glass and tire marks were seen on the street Thursday morning. 

No other details have been provided by police.

However, sources say a car which was involved in the incident has been impounded by the RNC.

Sources also say those allegedly involved are expected to appear at provincial court in St. John's Thursday. 

