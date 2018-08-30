Overnight 'disturbance' call prompts police response in C.B.S.

Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to Chaytors Road in Conception Bay South late Wednesday night.

The RNC was called to a report of a disturbance around 11 p.m.

Broken glass and tire marks were seen on the street Thursday morning.

No other details have been provided by police.

However, sources say a car which was involved in the incident has been impounded by the RNC.

Sources also say those allegedly involved are expected to appear at provincial court in St. John's Thursday.

