'Be respectful,' driver says after dirt bikers get too close for comfort

A group of four dirt bikers made at least one driver concerned for her safety in Conception Bay South this weekend.

Tammy Dominey-Gaulton was driving her daughter's car back into C.B.S. from St. John's on Saturday afternoon when she noticed the group of dirt bikers getting a little too close.

"They were weaving in and out on their back wheels. Erratically, crazy," Dominey-Gaulton said.

"If they had been driving normally, I would have just not even noticed them."

These are motorized vehicles with a lot of power. - Tammy Dominey-Gaulton

Dominey-Gaulton said she could see the four dirt bikes in her rearview mirror, inching closer and closer to the rear bumper, and at one point, one got so close she couldn't see him in her mirrors, she said.

"It was very stressful," Dominey-Gaulton told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"I wasn't very comfortable. My daughter was kind of panicking. She was like, 'Mom, if they hit my car!'"

Her daughter snapped a photo in the passenger's mirror, and got on the phone to police.

Dominey-Gaulton said they were told by dispatch that they were the fourth ones to complain about the dirt bikers that afternoon.

That photo was posted to a Facebook group for people living in the C.B.S. area, and by Monday morning there were dozens of comments.

Some of the people commenting said they also saw the dirt bikers.

It's not a new problem, Dominey-Gaulton said, adding that she doesn't normally have a problem with people using dirt bikes.

"I've seen it myself before at a distance, not up close. I live in an area where bikes are used constantly and I'm OK with it," she said.

"I think the kids need to understand they need to be responsible for what they're doing. These are motorized vehicles with a lot of power.… I have no problem with dirt bikes, but be respectful."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador