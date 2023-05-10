C.B.S. to cough up cash to clean up seal carcasses

The town of Conception Bay South will pay to have about 50 dead seals removed from one of its beaches and disposed of.

The town has found a contractor to do the work, which is expected to be done this week, but at a cost to taxpayers of about $15,000.

"We're a little disappointed with that," said Conception Bay South Mayor Darrin Bent.

"I can tell you that we'll be seeking to get any funds back that we expend to clean up these carcasses from any level of government."

Earlier this month about 20 dead seals washed ashore in the town, just steps from a residential neighbourhood.

Bent said on Wednesday that the number of carcasses has grown to about 50.

C.B.S. reached out the federal and provincial governments for help, but later learned it's town responsibility to remove the dead seals.

"We are disappointed," said Bent.

"We thought that this was a wildlife issue. We thought that this was a DFO issue."

The worry in Conception Bay South is that once these seals are removed, more could wash ashore.

The town lacks the scientific skill set of provincial and federal bodies, yet it's the lowest on the political ladder who is tasked with cleaning it up, Bent points out.

"They have the resources, they have the expertise ... they are the bigger entities," Bent said.

"Leaving it to a municipality to go hire a private contractor to clean up seal carcasses doesn't seem reasonable to me."

Conception Bay South mayor Darrin Bent said the town will cover the cost to clean up the dead seals, but he'll looking for the money back from other government bodies. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

As the temperature finally begins to rise, C.B.S. looks forward to welcoming out of town visitors, and Bent notes that a few dozen dead seals aren't a great tourist attraction.

"We don't want rotting seal carcasses," the mayor said. "We see it as a health and safety issue and that's a big concern for us."

The town has hired a private contractor that's expected to make quick work of the beach debris. Bent said the current cost is $15,000, or about $300 a seal, but it could rise.

He hopes no more seals show up.

"We understand now that we are on the financial hook in the first instance, [but] will we be continuously on the hook when something rolls up on our beach that comes in from the ocean?" said Bent.

"That's a concern."

