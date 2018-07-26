C.B.S. man charged with animal cruelty following Humane Services investigation

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s patrol services division laid the animal cruelty charge.

A 60-year-old Conception Bay South man has been charged with one count of animal cruelty by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The unidentified man had a dog removed from his home by the town's Humane Services officers on July 23 after investigating a complaint from a member of the public.

RNC Const. Colin Shaw described the breed as a mastiff-shepherd mix and said its injuries were non-life-threatening.

Safe and Sound

Humane Services officers brought the dog to a veterinarian for medical attention. The veterinary report, along with the findings of the town's investigation, led to the RNC laying charges against the man.

The dog is currently in the care of the Town of C.B.S.

The man will appear in court at a later date. The RNC said it couldn't provide further details as the matter is still before the courts.

