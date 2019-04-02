Volunteers driving big changes on CBN T'Railway, giving regional economy a shot of gas

Big things are happening on the T'Railway in Newfoundland's Conception Bay North: there are new bridges, sight lines are wider, trails are smoother and there's and a culture of respect among users that sees ATV riders yield to horseback riders.

Adam Hindy is leading a volunteer effort to transform the old railway route from a bumpy ride into an economic engine for the region, just like the train used to be.

People along the trail say the work is already paying off. Walkers and riders are loving the improved access, while businesses are getting a boost from all the extra traffic. At Red Ochre Cafe in Ochre Pit Cove, owner Ray Dwyer says there are ATVs in the parking lot just about every day.

For Hindy, those wins are what makes the untold hours he's put into this project worth it. The way he sees it, he and other volunteers are using a piece of the region's history to help build its future.

"The train brought economic service and growth, and we're doing the same here now."

Click the video above to go for a ride.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador