You've gotta have heart! Check out our latest audience gallery

Stuart Reid was in the woods felling trees, and discovered this beautiful heart-shaped abandoned nest. (Submitted by Stuart Reid)

One thing is for sure: our audience has heart. And soul!

Your photo submissions continue to delight and engage us.

Enjoy our offerings this week, where we take you from Green's Harbour and New Perlican — to Shoal Harbour, the Codroy Valley and Nain.

Love this view! Taken in St. Vincent's. (Submitted by David Powell)

A golden glow over Searston beach, in the Codroy Valley. (Submitted by Harrison Bragg)

Not a ripple! Such a lovely scene at Little Harbour, near Little Heart's Ease. (Submitted by Chris Vardy)

This is perhaps one of the sweetest photos we've received in the last week or so. Marilyn Crotty took this snap in Green's Harbour, Trinity Bay. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

Who doesn't love a game of pond hockey? Elsie Russell says it was a "wonderful afternoon admiring our children skating in Nain." (Submitted by Elsie Russell)

Myrtle Tuck happened upon this beauty of a scene — and had the bonus of a crow flying perfectly into her shot. She wrote, "Stopped to catch a photo of the reflections on the pond in New Perlican. Seems like the crow was enjoying the view too." (Submitted by Myrtle Tuck)

Lovely colours in this sunrise at Shoal Harbour. (Submitted by Jamie Brazil)

Amazing! A gray jay, Canada's national bird, rests on Laura Callahan's hand. It's also referred to by some as a 'whisky jack.' Taken on Pilley's Island. (Submitted by Ben Callahan)

A pretty sunset over Deer Lake. (Submitted by Joyce Chaulk)

Eugene Howell took this colourful photo at sunrise in Northern Bay. We love how the fog hugs the valley and gently lights up the ocean. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Aahhh, summer. Connie Boland sent along this gorgeous photo and wrote: "When the weather is nasty ... memories of summer days spent peaceful ways will get us through. Little Port Lighthouse Trail, looking down on Cedar Cove." (Submitted by Connie Boland)

