Last blast of summer! See what's in our weekly audience photo gallery

This humpback whale was putting on quite a show for Clifford Doran, when he captured this pic at Cape Race. (Submitted by Clifford Doran)

It's the final week of summer, before kids return to school. And even though we've got several weeks of the summer season ahead ... the evenings have had a cool touch of late!

Enjoy this week's gallery — filled with wildlife, sunsets and gorgeous scenics from across the province.

Such a pretty setting - Lumsden Beach North. (Submitted by Vardy Gidge)

Taken from Gros Morne Mountain overlooking Ten Mile Pond. Stunning! (Submitted by Vanessa Mooney)

Shaking off the early morning dew! Oliver Whiffen captured this photo near Goobies. (Submitted by Oliver Whiffen)

Kathy Tucker sent us this lovely note with her photo, taken in Elliston: "This perfect little house on Maberly Road. One puffin peeking out the lower window gives a nod to the puffin site next to it." (Submitted by Kathy Tucker)

This osprey, called 'Lucky' in the local birding community lived up to its moniker, judging by the trout it caught in Virginia Lake. (Submitted by Ian L. Winter)

Deanne Gardiner snapped this image from Spout Path on the East Coast Trail. Gorgeous view! (Submitted by Deanne Gardiner)

Such a stunning sunset over Madore's Cove, which is located aong the south shore of the Bay of Islands. (Submitted by Justin Park)

A beauty of a day in Trout River, when Walter Fleming took this photo. (Submitted by Walter Fleming)

Sandbanks Provincial Park in Burgeo boasts one of the most beautiful beaches in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Submitted by Valene Roach)

Have a favourite photo you'd like to share?

The easiest way to reach us is directly through email: nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

