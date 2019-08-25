Last blast of summer! See what's in our weekly audience photo gallery
We do love your photos! Email nlphotos@cbc.ca
It's the final week of summer, before kids return to school. And even though we've got several weeks of the summer season ahead ... the evenings have had a cool touch of late!
Enjoy this week's gallery — filled with wildlife, sunsets and gorgeous scenics from across the province.
Have a favourite photo you'd like to share?
The easiest way to reach us is directly through email: nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.