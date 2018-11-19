Calm after the storm: Check out our latest audience gallery

Previous Next

Well — wasn't THAT a week of weather?!

We thought you've had enough of the brutal storms ... the snow, pounding surf and the wind — and decided to add some relaxing scenics in our gallery for you to enjoy.

If you're using a laptop or desktop computer, click on the squares on the bottom right corner of the gallery to see these photos in a larger format.

We update our gallery through the week, so please do check back again!

Send us your photos!

If you're just realizing CBC NL has a photo gallery — send in a favourite photo. The easiest way? Email directly to us.

We have an email address that's dedicated to photo submissions only: nlphotos@cbc.ca.

Here's what we need: your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. Please add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador