Winter's stunning beauty: Check out our latest audience photo gallery

Winter and getting back to a routine are in full swing in Newfoundland and Labrador!

This week's gallery features a host of beautiful wintry scenes from across the province, from Cape Spear to Fogo Island and from Little Bay Islands back to Gander. Enjoy!

Do check back regularly, as we make additions during the week.

Hoar frost in Gander. Beautiful! (Submitted by Walter Gill)

We're loving this interesting sand and snow swirl pattern on Lumsden beach, left behind from last week's storm. (Submitted by Trace Stagg)

An awesome capture from Ian Winter, taken on the Waterford River Trail in St. John's. (Submitted by Ian Winter)

Overlooking Little Bay Islands, on a beautiful winter's day. (Submitted by Michael Parsons)

Fergus Foley sent along this wintry photo of his cabin on Fogo Island. He says the photo was taken by a drone, after last week's snowstorm. (Submitted by Fergus Foley)

The Thomas Howe Demonstration Forest in Gander. A pretty pic from Elaine Tucker, who writes, "Nature's beauty following 50cm of snow." (Submitted by Elaine Tucker)

Joan Barry's New Year's Day visitor! (Submitted by Joan Barry)

Such lovely soft colours in this photo from Trace Stagg, taken in Lumsden. (Submitted by Trace Stagg)

A wintry take on the Waterford River, St. John's. (Submitted by Ian Winter)

Send us a favourite photo!

We always welcome contributions to our gallery. The easiest way? Email directly to us.

Use this address: nlphotos@cbc.ca — it's a dedicated email just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need: your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. Please add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

