Snow or not, there's much to see in our latest audience gallery!

Although it seems January's been a long month — we're seeing more daylight in the late afternoon — and photography buffs have been out there taking it all in.

Do check back regularly, as we make additions during the week. Enjoy!

Vibrant colours of a Goulds sunrise. (Submitted by Perry J. Howlett)

Josh Lynch took this pretty pic during an early morning hike in the Witless Bay area. (Submitted by Josh Lynch)

Talk about being surrounded! This little girl wasn't a bit fazed by the throng of ducks in Bowring Park.

Such a lovely sunset over River of Ponds. (Submitted by Peggy Reid House)

We're loving the colours of this photo from Karen Torraville, taken in Jackson's Arm on a pretty January day. (Submitted by Karen Torraville)

A pretty uncommon sight at Marble Mountain in late January - very little snow. (Submitted by Donnie O'Keefe)

Meet Rocket! Having fun in Glovertown snow. (Submitted by Penney Turner)

