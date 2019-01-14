Winter, you're gorgeous! Check out our audience photo gallery

The tremendous winter scenics continue again this week!

Bonavista, Witless Bay, Daniel's Harbour and Happy Valley-Goose Bay are just some of the places we take you via our photo gallery.

Do check back regularly, as we make additions during the week. Enjoy!

What a glorious day to be outdoors! Thelma Crossley took this snap while snowshoeing on the Daniel's Harbour trail. (Submitted by Thelma Crossley)

Ice crystals abound in Gander, after the Jan. 4 ice storm. Kayla Howell took this pic near the town's airport. (Submitted by Kayla Howell)

Despite the icy conditions last week, the glitter sure was pretty in Mount Pearl. (Published by Tom Eagan )

Sharon Topping says as she was driving past Witless Bay, she just had to stop and take a photo of this gorgeous sunrise. (Submitted by Sharon Topping )

The many colours of the Battery area of St. John's. (Submitted by Megan Fifield)

The wave action is spectacular in Bonavista. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

Pretty as a postcard! Lorraine Patey captured this photo, while looking across Birchy Lake. (Submitted by Lorraine Patey)

Send us a favourite photo!

We always welcome contributions to our gallery. The easiest way? Email directly to us.

Use this address: nlphotos@cbc.ca — it's a dedicated email just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need: your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. Please add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

