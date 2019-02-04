Havin' a time! Our latest photo gallery celebrates winter fun

So many of the photos we've received in the past week have been of people enjoying outdoor activities all over Newfoundland and Labrador.

From Bay Bulls and Quidi Vidi, to Peterview and Churchill Falls — we've got some terrific images for you to view.

Do check back regularly, as we make additions during the week. Enjoy!

Rick Burden says it was "pond hockey at its best," when the adults played, followed by the Atom and Pee Wee teams in Churchill Falls. (Submitted by Rick Burden)

A fun game of shinny in Peterview. (Submitted by Daphne Radford)

An amazing shot of two young eagles battling in the sky over Signal Hill, St. John's. (Submitted by Ian Winter)

We've never heard of 'Bread and Cheese Marsh,' but what an endearing name! It's in Bay Bulls. (Submitted by Edward Martin)

How about that sky? Wendy Leonard snapped this photo in Dunville. (Submitted by Wendy Leonard)

Glen Benson sent along this photo and wrote, "Nice place to walk in the middle of paradise." (Submitted by Glen Benson)

Margaret Smith captured this lovely photo in Back Cove, Spaniards Bay. She wrote, "How lucky we are to have such beautiful places all around us!" (Submitted by Margaret Smith)

Evening on Slaughter's Pond, Calvert. (Submitted by Cy Sullivan)

A gorgeous morning sky over Muskrat Falls. (Submitted by Howard Winters)

A calm morning at Quidi Vidi. (Submitted by Harry Sheppard)

Aaron Mawhinney snapped this photo of the amazing Northern Lights near Nain on Feb. 1. (Submitted by Aaron Mawhinney)

Send us a favourite photo!

We always welcome contributions to our gallery. The easiest way? Email directly to us.

Use this address: nlphotos@cbc.ca — it's a dedicated email just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador