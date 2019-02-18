February fun continues! So much to see in our audience photo gallery

Winter continues — and so do the amazing photo submissions.

With more daylight hours, there's more time to be enjoying the great outdoors!

Enjoy our gallery — and do check back regularly, as we make additions during the week.

Terrific pic from Kat Findlay, taken last week in Stephenville. One of the caribou is missing one of its antlers. (Submitted by Kat Findlay)

This jay wasn't the least bit shy, eating several treats right off Sid Small's snowmobile, while he was sitting there! Taken at Tweedie’s Pond. (Submitted by Sid Small)

What a shot! Duane Barron captured this photo while his nephew Andrew was doing some fancy manouevres near Angus Lake, in the Bonne Bay Pond area. (Submitted by)

A great view of the downtown area of St. John's! (Submitted by Javad AB)

Not an average scene at Eastport beach in February, but Jocelyn Blundon-Tucker said their first winter trip home to Newfoundland wouldn’t be complete without a visit! Jocelyn and her family are visiting from Red Deer. (Submitted by Jocelyn Blundon-Tucker)

We're loving the raw beauty of the jagged cliffs at Ochre Pit Cove, Conception Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A gorgeous sunset over Rocky Harbour on Feb. 15. (Submitted by Kathleen Andrews)

A pretty blue sky, as seen by Jennifer Peddle. (Submitted by Jennifer Peddle)

A lovely wintry scene at Manuels River, Conception Bay. (Submitted by Greg Brother)

We'd love to see a favourite photo!

We always welcome contributions to our gallery. The easiest way? Email directly to us.

Use this address: nlphotos@cbc.ca — it's a dedicated email just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador