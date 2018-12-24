Shinny, ice and gorgeous winter skies: Check out our latest audience gallery

Our most recent gallery is very much about twinkly lights and holiday views — but we've also added a number of other kinds of photos from all across the province: a bird with a most unusual name, a game of shinny, a host of spectacular skies, seals lounging on icy pans, a child learning how to skate.

Enjoy each one!

Do check back regularly, as we make additions during the week.

We thought as first that this lovely image was a watercolour painting, but it's a photo taken in Pouch Cove by Catherine Adams. She calls the image "Learning to skate." (Submitted by Catherine Adams)

This goose posed perfectly for Emma Miller, on a recent visit to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's. (Submitted by Emma Miller)

A fun game of shinny on Forest Pond, Goulds. (Submitted by Perry J. Howlett)

Port de Grave is well known for its beautiful light displays through the Christmas season. On boats, homes - and lobster pots! (Submitted by Kevin O'Leary)

A beautiful bird, with an engaging name! The yellow-breasted chat is a rare visitor during winter on the east coast of Newfoundland. Shawn Fitzpatrick wrote, "A fair degree of patience is necessary in waiting until it is out in the open." (Submitted by Shawn Fitzpatrick)

A colourful morning sky, near Clarenville. (Submitted by Courtney Follett)

Ducks in flight, at Botwood harbour. (Submitted by Linda Lane)

Trinity is a sight to behold, in any season. (Submitted by Andrew Matthews)

These seals have been hanging around the Gander Bay Causeway area, where Jackie Dalley was able to snap a late afternoon photo. (Submitted by Jackie Dalley)

A perfect snowflake! (Submitted by Kayla Grace)

An amazing sky over Happy Valley-Goose Bay, as captured by Becky Michelin. (Submitted by Becky Michelin )

This is Tango, havin’ a go at the Christmas tree in Rigolet. (Submitted by Kelly-Ann Blake)

Trace Stagg says "sometimes you strike gold in the cold." It was -9 in Lumsden with a windchill of -17 when this photo was taken. (Submitted by Trace Stagg)

A perfect sky over Port de Grave harbour, as the annual boat lighting event was held Dec. 7. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Before all that snow and ice fell, Wayne Myles captured this view of Petty Harbour. (Submitted by Wayne Myles)

Silent night in Brigus. (Submitted by Andrew Matthews)

A snow-covered Dunfield. (Submitted by Bernice Goudie)

Young ones keeping the mummering tradition alive in the Gulch in St. Mary's. (Submitted by Lisa Molloy)

Quite a sight in Roddickton on Boxing Day. (Submitted by Daniel Gillard)

A gorgeous photo from Alick Tsui, taken at the annual Merry & Bright Holiday Light Festival at the MUN Botanical Garden in St. John's. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Oh, the colours in this sunrise from Lumsden ... (Submitted by Trace Stagg )

A wintry Memorial Avenue in Grand Falls-Windsor. (Submitted by Steve Gilbert)

A stunning display in Holy Cross Park, Holyrood, as captured by Connie Duffett. (Submitted by Connie Duffett)

It's a view we never tire of! Wayne Myles snapped this photo of St. John's harbour, from the King George V condominiums. (Submitted by Wayne Myles)

A stunning full moon above the ridge at Outer Cove, on Dec. 21. (Submitted by Gerry Whelan)

A beautiful photo of Makkovik and the harbour, with Makkovik Bay in the background. (Submitted by Robert Andersen)

Another beautiful pic from Alick Tsui, taken at the 2018 Merry & Bright festival at the MUN Botanical Garden. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

A pretty wintry scene in Dildo. (Submitted by Chris Street)

Aren't these colours striking? Trace Stagg captured this image of Lumsden beach on Dec. 22. (Submitted by Trace Stagg)

Send us your photos!

We welcome contributions to our gallery. The easiest way? Email directly to us.

Use this address: nlphotos@cbc.ca — it's a dedicated email just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need: your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. Please add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador