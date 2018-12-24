Twinkly lights, stunning displays: Check out our latest audience gallery

Previous Next

This week's gallery is very much holiday-centric, filled with lovely wintry scenes and stunning displays of lights. A beautiful array of photos from all across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Enjoy!

Do check back regularly, as we make additions during the week.

We have a suggestion for you on how to best view our gallery. If you're using a laptop, a desktop computer or a browser on a phone, click on the squares on the bottom right corner of the gallery to see these photos in a larger format.

Send us your photos!

We welcome contributions to our gallery. The easiest way? Email directly to us.

Use this address: nlphotos@cbc.ca — it's a dedicated email just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need: your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. Please add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

