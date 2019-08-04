August, you're awesome! See what's in our latest audience photo gallery

Lupines are in full bloom! Stuart Reid took this pic near "the old swimming hole" at Bowring Park in St. John's. (Submitted by Stuart Reid)

It seems the summer weather has arrived — finally — and we've got the photos to prove it.

Our gallery this week features glorious sunsets, wildlife, lovely summery scenics, and all and sundry from across the province.

Enjoy!

A stunning sunrise over Howley. (Submitted by Lisa King)

This has to be one of the cutest photos we've received of late. It's a root cellar in Elliston, where cellars have been sustaining families for hundreds of years. (Submitted by Denise Whiffen)

"I've got my eye on you." A grand photo from Mark Vardy, taken at the Salmonier Nature Park. (Submitted by Mark Vardy)

While on a motorcycle ride to Signal Hill, Wayne Brophy took a moment to enjoy the gorgeous scenery, fog and all. (Submitted by Wayne Brophy)

Ingrid Rinaldi, who is visiting from Ontario sent us this lovely sunset photo, taken in Rocky Harbour. That's the Lobster Cove Head Lighthouse in the background. Ingrid wrote: "Great place to watch the sun set." We agree! (Submitted by Ingrid Rinaldi)

Quidi Vidi, on a beautiful, peaceful evening. (Submitted by Kevin Mallay)

A grand shot from David Brophy, taken in Ferryland. (Submitted by David Brophy)

Those hand-painted stones on this rugged surface are fantastic! As seen in Cape St. George. (Submitted by Denise Goddard)

A gorgeous summer's evening near Musgrave Harbour. (Submitted by David Brophy)

Cassie Williams said there was some whale activity in Rigolet Bay when she took this photo. (Submitted by Cassie Williams)

With the hot weather we've been having, these caribou in Port au Choix are taking a break from the heat. (Submitted by Ralph Hiscock)

Got a fave photo you'd like to share?

The easiest way to reach us? Directly through email: nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

