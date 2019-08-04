August, you're awesome! See what's in our latest audience photo gallery
Send us your favourite photo! Email nlphotos@cbc.ca
Social Sharing
Send us your favourite photo! Email nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News ·
It seems the summer weather has arrived — finally — and we've got the photos to prove it.
Our gallery this week features glorious sunsets, wildlife, lovely summery scenics, and all and sundry from across the province.
Enjoy!
Got a fave photo you'd like to share?
The easiest way to reach us? Directly through email: nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.