No wild, wooly photos in this week's audience photo gallery!

After the weekend's wild, windy, storm weather — we thought we'd add a selection of lovely, calming photos to the gallery this week.

From Glovertown to Corner Brook ... Burnt Point to Churchill Falls, we invite you to take a visual tour across the province.

If you're using a laptop or desktop computer, click on the squares on the bottom right corner of the gallery to see these photos in a larger format.

We update our gallery through the week — so please do check back again.

Send us your photos

If you're just realizing CBC NL has a photo gallery — send in a favourite photo. The easiest way? Email directly to us. In fact, we have an email address that's dedicated to photo submissions only: nlphotos@cbc.ca. We need to know your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. Please add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

