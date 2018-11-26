Winter, you're a tad early! Enjoy gorgeous scenics in our weekly audience photo gallery

Previous Next

Winter seems to have its dates messed up ... and it seems it wants to stay. We've certainly had the bitter temperatures to prove it, haven't we?

Enjoy this week's gallery, where you'll see stunning scenics from Bay Bulls to the Menikek ski trail in Labrador City.

We have a suggestion for you on how to best enjoy it! If you're using a laptop or desktop computer, click on the squares on the bottom right corner of the gallery to see these photos in a larger format.

We update our gallery through the week, so please do check back again!

Send us a favourite photo

If you're just realizing CBC NL has a photo gallery — send in a photo, or two. The easiest way? Email directly to us.

We have an email address that's dedicated to photo submissions only: nlphotos@cbc.ca.

Here's what we need: your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. Please add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

