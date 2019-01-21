Deep into January & the scenics keep coming: Our latest audience photo gallery

The tremendous winter scenics continue — again — this week. Folks have really embraced the cold temps and snowy landscapes, toting their cameras along on their adventures.

Do check back regularly, as we make additions during the week. Enjoy!

Vanessa Mooney had work quickly early Monday morning to get a photo of the "super blood wolf moon" over Placentia Bay. Clouds made it a challenge for local photographers. (Submitted by Vanessa Mooney)

St. John's harbour, on calm winter's evening. (Submitted by Lavinia Crewdson-Snow)

What a grand day for a skate! Taken at Golden Gullies, Whitbourne. (Submitted by Perry Fitzgerald )

This was Carmel Mitchell's view from the family cottage at Woody Island, Labrador. (Submitted by Carmel Mitchell)

Meet Oreo the pony. Owner Julie Lodge says at 12, he's "matured into such a beautiful little creature. I couldn't help but take a picture, he looks so beautiful & majestic against the ocean & soft falling snow." (Submitted by Julie Lodge)

A vibrant, fiery sunset at Lester Burry Memorial Park in North West River. (Submitted by)

All tied up for the winter in Petty Harbour. (Submitted by Perry J. Howlett)

A gorgeous mirror image at Holyrood Pond. (Submitted by Marilyn Molloy)

Send us a favourite photo!

We always welcome contributions to our gallery. The easiest way? Email directly to us.

Use this address: nlphotos@cbc.ca — it's a dedicated email just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need: your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. Please add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador