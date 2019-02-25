Sunshine and ice! Big themes in this week's audience photo gallery

As our bitterly cold temperatures continue — so do the fabulous photos of snow, sunshine and ice — from all across the province.

Enjoy our gallery — and do check back regularly, as we make additions during the week!

A moment of reflective stillness in Norris Point, on Newfoundland's west coast. (Submitted by Boyce Howell)

Bright sunshine and a snowfall bring the magic to Gros Morne National Park in the winter. (Submitted by Boyce Howell)

These mounds of ice on the shore at Ladle Cove caught the attention of Hayley Abbott. 'The picture doesn't do it justice, it's so blue,' Hayley wrote. She kept her distance for safety reasons. (Submitted by Hayley Abbott)

Out enjoying a skate on Long Pond, St. John's. (Submitted by Ehsan Mohammadi)

Not a ripple on the water! Taken Feb. 24 at Petty Harbour. (Submitted by Bridget Meaney)

What a gorgeous evening for some pond hockey! Taken on Feb. 24 in Bauline. (Submitted by Joanne Wall)

Behind the frozen sea spray is a lovely mural depicting a schooner and small fishing dories, in Grand Bank. (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

Polar dip, anyone? Taken at the beach in Whiteway, Trinity Bay. (Submitted by Sandra Jackson-Newhook)

It's not a sight seen too often at St. John's harbour, of a Canadian Coast Guard ship cutting through some ice that formed in the recent cold spell. (Submitted by Javad AB)

A lot of ice at Fox Harbour. (Submitted by Mame McCue-Culleton)

Such a lovely wintry scene, at Trouty. (Submitted by Evelyn Johnson)

Extreme high tides in Placentia this past week. (Submitted by Vanessa Mooney)

A fantastic shot from Eugene Howell, taken at early morning at Northern Bay Sands. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A fishing boat leaving Fortune. (Submitted by Murdock Hiscock)

An incredible sunset over River of Ponds. (Submitted by Lillian Patey)

What a gorgeous evening for a skate! Taken in Paradise, "literally," says Mark Powell. (Submitted by Mark Powell)

On a recent trip to Change Islands, Chris Tuck captured this image of 'Jigger' at the Newfoundland Pony Sanctuary. Sweet! (Submitted by Chris Tuck)

We're loving this photo collage from Debbie Wellon - taken during ski school with the Menihek Nordic Ski Club in Labrador City. (Submitted by Debbie Wellon)

Vaunita Moores Hart said she and her group had a beautiful weekend in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. In a note, she said, "Lots of sunshine, blue skies, trails were awesome and met this dog team in our travels on the trails here. What a way to end a perfect weekend of snowmobiling." (Submitted by Vaunita Moores Hart)

You can still see the reflections of these three colourful fishing huts in Cavendish, even with some ice gathered. (Submitted by David Hiscock)

It was a bitterly cold afternoon in Portugal Cove when Harry Sheppard snapped this photo of slob ice. (Submitted by Harry Sheppard)

The shadows cast a lovely blue over the cliffs at Bell Island, on a beautiful winter's day. (Submitted by Steve Douglas)

All ready for the fishing derby! Taken at Wolf Pond, near Long Harbour. (Submitted by Karen Penney)

It might have been a chilly day for snowshoeing in Gander on Feb. 23, but sweet pooch Sulley didn’t mind the cold at all! (Submitted by Jill Hartle)

Not much room at Power's Pond Park in Mount Pearl! (Submitted by Harry Penny)

Peter's River winds its way past these saucers of snow as it flows towards Botwood. (Submitted by Linda Lane)

A stunning panorama from Ian Winter, taken from Signal Hill. (Submitted by Ian Winter)

Taken from Denise Peyton Owens's front yard in Norris Arm North. Beautiful! (Submitted by Denise Peyton Owens)

Despite the cold, Tracey Vatcher and her group still managed to enjoy a day in Terra Nova. She wrote, "Even brought our dog, see her bed in the background." (Submitted by Tracey Vatcher)

Trinity, on a calm and sunny day. (Submitted by Jade Way)

A cleverly-named fishing hut in Cavendish. (Submitted by David Hiscock)

Send us your photos

We always welcome contributions to our gallery. The easiest way? Email directly to us.

Use this address: nlphotos@cbc.ca — it's a dedicated email just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador