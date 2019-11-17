It's all about the skies in our latest audience photo gallery

A beautiful November day at the battery in Trepassey. (Submitted by David Powell)

Though we're well into November, we're still seeing plenty of vibrant fall colours — and the skies in the past couple of weeks have been breathtakingly beautiful.

Take a look, and enjoy this week's gallery! Do visit again, as we regularly add new photos throughout the week.

Murdock Hiscock took this photo while on 'grassy patch beach' near Grand Bank. (Submitted by Murdock Hiscock)

A terrific shot from Eugene Howell! Sunrise over Northern Bay Sands lights up the bay and filters through the waves pushing fresh kelp on the land. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Picking bank berries — also known, of course, as cranberries — on a warm day in early November on Allan's Island, Burin Peninsula. (Submitted by Margaret Hynes )

We're loving the mirror reflection in this photo from Rhonda Caldwell. Taken in Holyrood. (Submitted by Rhonda Caldwell)

A beautiful scene at New-Wes-Valley. (Submitted by Brenda Spurrell)

A marvellous capture from regular contributor Lorne Hiscock. Taken at Notre Dame Provincial Park. Beautiful! (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

This photo was taken at Fox Point (a.k.a. Fishing Point) in St. Anthony. Christopher McGonigle says it's a popular place that tourists like to visit and to see icebergs. Great sunset! (Submitted by Christopher McGonigle)

Sea over wave. Taken in Gull Island, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Roy Blandford)

Panoramic sunrise over Signal Hill in St. John's. (Submitted by Margaret-Ann Blaney)

Such a grand view of Salvage, on a terrific autumn day. (Submitted by Gordon Winsor)

Bill Perks says this crow definitely enjoyed posing for the camera. Terrific photo! (Submitted by Bill Perks)

A lovely fall sky reflection in the pond at Job's Cove, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

We hope Rosemary Woodman had good luck after seeing this gorgeous double rainbow on the Argentia Access Road. (Submitted by Rosemary Woodman)

Bowring Park is a glorious feast for the eyes. Fall foliage, the fountain and the ducks! (Submitted by Lily Collins)

Such a great view of Quidi Vidi! (Submitted by Gordon Winsor)

Got a favourite photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account.

And we always give credit.

