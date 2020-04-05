Making the most of difficult times: Relax with our audience gallery

The rugged cliffs are a beautiful sight at Burnt Point, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

During these uncertain times, we all need a good distraction. You've come to the right place!

Our updated photo gallery has so many beautiful images taken by our audience across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Enjoy!

Pat Thompson says his pooch, Leo, is ready and excited for iceberg season! (Submitted by Pat Thompson)

This is Bear Cove in White Bay. Kayla Domalain attached a lovely note with her photo: 'With all the uncertainty today, we have this near our cottage. Taking full advantage of our blessings.' (Submitted by Kayla Domalain)

Eric Abbott came upon this fox while out for a drive this week in Elliston. (Submitted by Eric Abbott)

Dildo has updated a familiar figure for the COVID-19 pandemic. This photo was taken on Front Road in the town. (Submitted by John Kelland)

Tranquility at Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Michael Parsons)

Ah ... calm. A perfect day in turbulent times, at Grand Lake in western Newfoundland. (Submitted by Dianne May Bartlett)

We're loving this black and white from Ibrahim Alonge, taken at Cape Spear before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by Ibrahim Alonge)

Who's a good boy? Oakley the boxer, loving the R&R with his family in Kelligrews. (Submitted by Stephanie Bolt)

What a day! Sandbanks Provincial Park in Burgeo is one of this province's gems. Thanks to regular photo contributor Julie Baggs for the awesome shot. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Here's a roadside message everybody can get behind! Glenn Canning writes, 'This snow sculpture was done in appreciation of all the essential workers who are sacrificing their health and safety to ensure our services are still provided.' (Submitted by Glenn Canning)

Linda Hutchings and Amigo are doing their part for social distancing, by enjoying a walk and the view in Chamberlains, Conception Bay South. (Submitted by Linda Hutchings)

Stac Childey sent along this cute pic and wrote, "Pretty sure every dog is loving this working from home business." (Submitted by Stac Chidley)

It's that of the year: freezing rain, melting, freezing, repeat. This is a view from Conception Bay. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

Loving this mural of Terry Fox, located underneath the bridge in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove. (Submitted by Jantje VanHouwelingen)

Tiffany Power captured this sweet pic of Bailey, enjoying the fresh air 'at the cabin.' (Submitted by Tiffany Power)

A gaggle of Canada geese gather in Renews. (Submitted by Linda Cutler)

The CCGS Leonard J. Cowley sailing past the Battery in St. John's. (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)

Who's a good boy? Finley! (Submitted by Nicole Emberley)

A full moon over Wabush. (Submitted by Noel Mullaly)

A friend in Marilyn Crotty's garden gave her a 'wave.' Taken at Anderson's Cove Road in Dildo. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

Beautiful waterfalls at Gull Island, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Eugene May captured this snap on the Blomidon Hills, showing the western side of the Lewis Hills. (Submitted by Eugene May)

A beauty of a sunrise in scenic Petty Harbour. (Submitted by Teresa Butler)

A gorgeous March day at Logy Bay. (Submitted by Nicole Emberley)

Sunrise over the Narrows on the first day of spring. Lovely! (Submitted by William Gin)

Share a favourite image!

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

