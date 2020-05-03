May, you're marvellous: See what's new in our latest audience gallery

David Hickey captured this beautiful photo at Quidi Vidi during the 'blue hour.' (Submitted by David Hickey)

Welcome to May! It's been a long time coming.

Looking along the coastline from the East Coast Trail near Robin Hood Bay. (Submitted by Kevin O'Leary)

A gorgeous sunrise over Northern Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Boats of Glovertown. Yuvadee Feltham says she and her husband walk almost every day in this area. (Submitted by Yuvadee Feltham)

Such a great day to kayak! Taken in Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Georgina Parsons)

A wonderful message left by Long Beach in Bonavista. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

A stunning sky over Port aux Basques. (Submitted by Sandra Neil)

At the entrance to Lewisporte, some sage advice! (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

Pat Thompson captured this beautiful image from Signal Hill shortly before the trail was closed. (Submitted by Pat Thompson)

Tara Keefe captured this spectacular photo in Black Tickle, Labrador. She wrote, 'A beautiful evening enjoying the last few days of good snowmobiling.' (Submitted by Tara Keefe)

Loving the contrasts in this photo from Eugene Howell, taken in Ochre Pit Cove. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

As seen on the Shoreline Heritage Walking Trail in Bay Roberts. Love the vibrant colours! (Submitted by Connie Warren)

A beauty of an evening to be on the water! Julie Baggs snapped this lovely photo in Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

An amazing rainbow over Kelligrews. (Submitted by Betty Dawe)

Cameron Abbott took this photo a few weeks ago in Salvage, and attached a note: 'Many sights such as this will soon be lost all across our shores.' (Submitted by Cameron Abbott)

A supply ship sails through the Narrows in St. John's. (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)

An almost tropical scene at Chance Cove. (Submitted by Melissa Morgan)

Wayne Downing was up early to take in this glorious sunrise in Harbour Grace. (Submitted by Wayne Downing)

"Something to bring a smile. When visitors are limited due to COVID-19, Miss Cookie came to the window. When I'm barred in she's allowed to roam," wrote Liz Elizabeth with this photo submission from Harbour Main. (Submitted by Liz Elizabeth)

A terrific photo of the Narrows in St. John's from Anne Madden. Hard to tire of this view! (Submitted by Anne Madden)

You never know what you're going to discover on a walk! Sabrina Cicciarella found this Inukshuk in Caplin Cove, Conception Bay. (Submitted by Sabrina Cicciarella)

The lighthouse in Ferryland, as seen by Ed Wyse on a lovely April day. (Submitted by Ed Wyse)

Picturesque Quidi Vidi. (Submitted by Ruby Piercey)

Taken at the Foxtrap Marina on a stunning spring day. (Submitted by Stuart Reid)

A high-resolution image from Ulf Teschendorff, taken at the Manuels River, C.B.S. (Submitted by Ulf Teschendorff)

David Collett says when he was out for a run at Quidi Vidi Lake, he came across this juvenile eagle perched on a branch. Likely waiting for lunch! (Submitted by David Collett)

These snowdrops emerged just as the sun came out and illuminated the ice crystals. It's amazing how hardy spring flowers are in this province! (Submitted by John Garland)

Everything's coming alive at Manuels River. (Submitted by David Hickey)

