Colours of September: See what's in our audience photo gallery

Off the charts amazing colour! Clifford Doran took this photo on the morning of Sept. 7 in Trepassey. (Submitted by Clifford Doran)

Colour is the theme of our audience gallery this week — and we've got the photos to prove it!

Vibrant sunsets, bluer-than-blue skies, and so much more.

Enjoy — and do visit again during the week, as we regularly add fresh photos from all around Newfoundland and Labrador.

We love that there's a well-stocked Little Free Library in Dildo. (Submitted by Ramona Lundrigan Sturge)

Northern Bay Sands, on a gorgeous late summer's evening. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Such a marvellous view! Looking at the Humber River from Steady Brook. (Submitted by Kathleen Andrews)

Whale watching in King's Point, Green Bay. Always a treat! (Submitted by Angela Beck)

Mark Gray captured this glorious sunset in Bonavista on Sept. 6. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

The mist rises over Rabbit Pond near Gander. Beautiful! (Submitted by Viola Sheppard)

A calm and lovely morning in Shoal Harbour. (Submitted by John Butt)

Sunrise at the cabin, a lovely sight. Taken near Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Wyman Jacque)

A terrific shot from Donnie O'Keefe, taken near the Point Riche Lighthouse. (Submitted by Donnie O'Keefe)

Gordon Hoddinott nodded to Post-Tropical Storm Dorian en route! Taken in Brig Bay, on Sept. 8. (Submitted by Gordon Hoddinott)

Share that fave photo!

How to get in touch? Email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

