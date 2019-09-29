Off the charts fall colour: Check out our latest audience photo gallery
Send us your photos! nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News
Our theme this week is all about the colours of fall across Newfoundland and Labrador — and our audience has submitted photos that contain gorgeous deep shades of fuschia ... to red and vibrant orange.
You'll even see some tasty local treats too, like toutons, partridgeberries and squid. Enjoy!
We'd love to see a fave photo!
How to get in touch? Email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.