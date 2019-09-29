Off the charts fall colour: Check out our latest audience photo gallery

A stunning sunset on Angle Pond, Mahers. (Submitted by Janice Ronan)

Our theme this week is all about the colours of fall across Newfoundland and Labrador — and our audience has submitted photos that contain gorgeous deep shades of fuschia ... to red and vibrant orange.

You'll even see some tasty local treats too, like toutons, partridgeberries and squid. Enjoy!

Quite fallish In Labrador City! Bill Rowsell took this pretty pic while walking on the Tanya Lake trail. (Submitted by Bill Rowsell)

An incredible sunset in Renews. Off-the-charts colour! (Submitted by Marjorie Greene)

Morning beauty at Job's Cove, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

This year's partridgeberry crop looks pretty healthy, if this photo is any indication! (Submitted by Jason Wareham)

Iconic! Toutons and molasses. John Fewer, who lives in Ontario but has a summer home in Parker's Cove, took this snap last year while in the province. He wrote: "Can't wait to retire and enjoy many more great memories there." (Submitted by John Fewer)

Such a creative way to capture a sunrise! Stephen Parr took this image from his dining room window in Winterland, on the Burin Peninsula. (Submitted by Stephen Parr)

Gorgeous colours in this sunset photo from Janet Parsons, taken in Labrador City. (Submitted by Janet Parsons)

Twelve-year-old Aden was out for a bike ride in Roddickton-Bide Arm after school recently, rode past the beach and saw squid in the water. He got some bags from his grandmother, went waist deep and got 160 squid! (Sandra Blanchard)

Kevin O'Leary spotted this curious fox at Clovelly Golf Course in St. John's. (Submitted by Kevin O'Leary)

Sid Small took this pic at the S.S. Ethie site in Martin's Point, during a recent visit to Gros Morne National Park. (Submitted by Sid Small)

We'd love to see a fave photo!

How to get in touch? Email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

