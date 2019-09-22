Welcome, autumn! See what's new in our latest audience photo gallery
Send your images to nlphotos@cbc.ca
Social Sharing
Send your images to nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News ·
Fall has officially arrived. We're all looking forward to the gorgeous foliage — and your photos!
This week we've got a plethora of beautiful sunrises, sunsets and skies from all over the province.
Enjoy the gallery — and do visit again — as we add new photo additions during the week.
Send us your fave photo!
How to get in touch? Email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.