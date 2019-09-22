Welcome, autumn! See what's new in our latest audience photo gallery

We're loving this photo from Marina Hoskins, taken in Lethbridge. (Submitted by Marina Hoskins )

Fall has officially arrived. We're all looking forward to the gorgeous foliage — and your photos!

This week we've got a plethora of beautiful sunrises, sunsets and skies from all over the province.

Enjoy the gallery — and do visit again — as we add new photo additions during the week.

A lovely sunset in Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s when Ruby Piercey took this photo. (Submitted by Ruby Piercey)

Late summer beauty with the sun shining off the water at Oceanview Park in Leading Tickles. (Submitted by Linda Lane)

A stunning sky in Kelligrews. (Submitted by Tom McDonald)

Morning tranquility at Loch Leven, Whitbourne. (Submitted by Wayne Noseworthy)

A striking sunrise over Cowan Heights in St. John's. (Submitted by Bruce Atkinson)

Lots of colour in Purbeck's Cove, White Bay. (Submitted by Tim Spicer)

The last rays of the day cast light on Gull Island Pond, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Very fallish! A gorgeous sunset over Terrenceville. (Submitted by Lacey McCarthy)

An amazing sunrise at Club Pond, Clarenville, where Sandra Troke took this snap from her cabin patio. (Submitted by Sandra Troke)

The sunsets of late have been beautiful, including this one in Goose Cove, on the Northern Peninsula. (Submitted by Justin Park)

Rob Coombs took this photo in his neighbourhood of Topsail on Sept. 20. He wrote, "Residents were treated to this vista on Friday night." (Submitted by Rob Coombs)

Send us your fave photo!

How to get in touch? Email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador