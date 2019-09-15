Fall sunrises and sunsets: See what's new in our audience photo gallery

A beautiful sunrise reflecting on the beach at Northern Bay Sands. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Mirror reflections, fall colour, stunning sunrises and sunsets — even a cheeky blue jay! Just some of what you'll see in our gallery this week.

Enjoy, and do visit again during the week, as we add fresh photos regularly.

Mirror image! Dunfield, on a gorgeous September day. (Submitted by Evelyn Johnson)

Look at these colours! A glorious sunset in Churchill Falls. (Submitted by Mark Pritchett)

This blue jay was busy admiring Joan Barry's fall-themed wreath, so Joan was able to get this great snap.

Such a gorgeous sunrise over the Grand Bank lighthouse. (Submitted by Simeon Miller)

Sunrise at Wintertickle Cove, which is located near Cottrell's Cove. (Submitted by Peter Bishop)

A unique view from Chris Street, taken in Brigus. (Submitted by Chris Street)

Last Friday's harvest moon. (Submitted by Ron O'Toole)

Early September sunrise in Eastport. (Submitted by Norman Bull)

A lovely spot to relax on a beautiful day. Taken on the Fox Island trail in Champney's West. (Submitted by Mark Goobie)

Ernest Simms captured this pretty sunset last week in St. Anthony. (Submitted by Ernest Simms)

Share that fave photo!

How to get in touch? Email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador