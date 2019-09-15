Fall sunrises and sunsets: See what's new in our audience photo gallery
We do love your photos! Email to nlphotos@cbc.ca
Social Sharing
Send your images to nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News ·
Mirror reflections, fall colour, stunning sunrises and sunsets — even a cheeky blue jay! Just some of what you'll see in our gallery this week.
Enjoy, and do visit again during the week, as we add fresh photos regularly.
Share that fave photo!
How to get in touch? Email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.