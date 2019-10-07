Those amazing skies! See what's new in our latest audience photo gallery
Send us your photos! Email nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News ·
The striking sunrise and sunset photos continue! Every season features glorious skies in Newfoundland and Labrador — but the fall seems to trump.
Enjoy this week's gallery, and do drop back for a browse, as we add fresh images during the week.
We'd love to see a fave photo!
How to get in touch? Email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.