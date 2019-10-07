Those amazing skies! See what's new in our latest audience photo gallery

A small rainbow peeks through the sky at Deadman's Pond, Gander. (Submitted by Walt Gill)

The striking sunrise and sunset photos continue! Every season features glorious skies in Newfoundland and Labrador — but the fall seems to trump.

Enjoy this week's gallery, and do drop back for a browse, as we add fresh images during the week.

A stunning sunset over Ryan's Pond East. (Submitted by Ben Balan)

You've got to love the CBC bologna logo! (Submitted by Phyllis Button)

Aubrey Dawe captured this fine shot in Bauline. (Submitted by Aubrey Dawe)

The falls in Traytown. The fall foliage is a pretty contrast! (Submitted by Tom Eagan)

Jamie Mercer witnessed the incredible sunrise of Oct. 2 in St. John's. He wrote: "This is the view from my desk, through the Narrows. It's too bad they always have that large crane in the way, but I've never seen the sky this vibrant in the morning!" (Submitted by Jamie Mercer)

A grand shot from Tom Eagan, taken during a rain shower in Terra Nova National Park. (Submitted by Tom Eagan)

A striking fall sunrise in Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove. (Submitted by Rod Jordan)

Stark beauty on the northern tip of the Port au Port Peninsula. (Submitted by David Hebbard)

Fall in all its splendour. Taken in Perry's Cove. (Submitted )

Such a gorgeous morning sky over Fermeuse, as captured by Mary O'Neill. (Submitted by Mary O'Neill)

Love the colours flanking these berries. We're wondering if these are marshberries, cranberries or partridgeberries? (Submitted by Stephen Pearce)

We do love the colours of the boardwalk in Western Bay! (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

