Fiery shades in the skies and the trees: Check out our latest audience gallery

The storm passed and the sky opened up over Cummings Pond in Northern Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

It's almost Halloween — and the vibrancy of fall continues.

This week, we've got an array of photos in the gallery, filled with rich colours, peaceful scenics and some wildlife too!

Enjoy.

A grey sky, but the stunning fall foliage in Gambo really brightens the day! (Submitted by Roy Blandford)

A terrific photo of Bay Roberts harbour, from David Hiscock. (Submitted by David Hiscock)

Mike Power says "Fall is still hanging on in Labrador West." (Submitted by Mike Power)

You can't beat the stunning skies over Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Georgina Parsons)

These beautiful trees tower towards a bright blue sky. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

We're loving this name: Isabella's Reach. Taken in Clode Sound, Port Blandford. (Submitted by Ada Tucker)

The trees are still full of colour in Terra Nova National Park. (Submitted by Roy Blandford)

We received this photo from Gabriel Ryan with a lovely note: "They say for every 1,000 pictures you take, you get one good one. I am so lucky to have seen this eagle hunting today, and even luckier to have one half decent snap. Just outside of Robert's Arm, on the ATV trail." (Submitted by Gabriel Ryan)

Gorge Park in Grand Falls-Windsor has gorgeous trails for hiking along the Exploits River. The ducks seem to love it too! (Submitted by Linda Lane)

A stunning photo of St. John's at dusk, from Raymond Wang. (Submitted by Raymond Wang)

Calm and lovely on this frosty fall morning. Taken at Colliers Big Pond, Brigus Junction. (Submitted by Harry Sheppard)

