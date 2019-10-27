Fiery shades in the skies and the trees: Check out our latest audience gallery
We do love your photos! Email to nlphotos@cbc.ca
It's almost Halloween — and the vibrancy of fall continues.
This week, we've got an array of photos in the gallery, filled with rich colours, peaceful scenics and some wildlife too!
Enjoy.
Send us a fave photo
How to get in touch? Email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account.