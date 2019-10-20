Ablaze with colour! See our latest audience photo gallery

The colours! A superb display in the west end of St. John's (Submitted by Nipa Khan)

Deep into October, the fall foliage continues to enthrall us right across the province.

We've got some breathtaking scenics — even a few snaps of wildlife too.

Enjoy the gallery, and do re-visit. We update regularly with fresh photos during the week.

Lovely October wildflowers hug the high cliff at Burnt Point, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

The colours are stunning at Bowring Park in St. John's. (Submitted by Joan Barry)

At the #10 tee at Humber Valley Resort. Robert Norman says it's "one of the most beautiful places to golf in Canada this time of year." We believe it! (Submitted by Robert Norman)

David Brophy snapped this awesome photo while enjoying a stroll in the great outdoors. He writes, "I had a brief encounter with this beautiful moose this morning as it foraged through the autumn trees." (Submitted by David Brophy)

Julie Baggs took this photo as she was leaving Baie Verte. She writes, "Gotta love all that tree art." (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Autumn delight in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's. (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)

What a view! Cape Bonavista, as captured by Evelyn Johnson. (Submitted by Evelyn Johnson)

A treat for the eyes! Looking across Northeast Arm towards Traytown. (Submitted by Norman Bull)

Cookie the cow, on the pasture in Salmon Cove. So sweet! (Submitted by Rod Cull)

Lovely fall colour, where Peter's River meets the Bay of Exploits in Botwood. (Submitted by Linda Lane)

Joan Barry met this curious squirrel during her walk through Bowring Park. (Submitted by Joan Barry)

Always a great setting for a photo opp! The Humber River, Corner Brook. (Submitted by Tina Randell)

Mirror reflection at the Gander Golf Course. Lovely shot! (Submitted by Scott Sheppard)

A beautiful fall scene at Bowring Park. (Submitted by Nipa Khan)

A pretty sunset in Lewisporte. (Submitted by Donna Fudge)

Got a favourite photo?

How to get in touch? Email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account.

And we always give credit.

