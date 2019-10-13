Autumn reflections: See what's new in our audience photo gallery

Fall, in all its splendour! Taken at the boardwalk around Gull Island Pond, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

This week, we've got calm waters, sunsets, fall foliage — even mummers!

Enjoy the gallery, and do visit again, as we add fresh photos during the week.

Nary a ripple, but plenty of reflection on Square Pond, near Gander. (Submitted by David Brophy)

Anne Tibbo sent along this note with her lovely photo: "Happy Thanksgiving from Big Bonne Bay Pond ... Mother Nature at its best!" (Submitted by Anne Tibbo)

Preparing to sail for Flowers Cove from the Bay of Islands Yacht Club, on a magnificent fall evening. (Submitted by Barry Way)

Mummers! They were greeting passengers of the MSC Meraviglia in Corner Brook last week. (Submitted by Kathleen Andrews)

Plenty of pretty fall colour in Greenspond! That's the Puffin Island lighthouse in the background. (Submitted by Linda Parsons)

A gorgeous sunset at Square Pond over the Thanksgiving weekend. (Submitted by Gord Dawe)

A perfect setting for a stroll! Taken at the Old Townsite in Gander. (Submitted by David Brophy)

Send a favourite photo!

How to get in touch? Email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

