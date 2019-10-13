Autumn reflections: See what's new in our audience photo gallery
Send us your photos! Email nlphotos@cbc.ca
This week, we've got calm waters, sunsets, fall foliage — even mummers!
Enjoy the gallery, and do visit again, as we add fresh photos during the week.
Send a favourite photo!
How to get in touch? Email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.