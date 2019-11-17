Sunsets, scenics and a snowman! Check out our latest audience photo gallery

Lorne Hiscock captured this stunning scene at Loon Bay a couple of weeks ago. He wrote, 'The dogberry tree has all the leaves blown off, but the berries remain, making for a good photo.' We agree! (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

Talk about a mixed bag of photos in this week's gallery!

Some show clear evenings, pretty scenics, fall foliage — we even have a snap of kids having fun in the snow.

A stunning sunset over the Gander Golf Course. What a view! (Submitted by Bert Peddle)

Jim Hart took this grand shot from the lighthouse in Trinity. (Submitted by Jim Hart)

A beautiful sunset over Galway, St. John's. (Submitted by Paul Pearcey)

Annika and Mila Cull of Deer Lake had a lot of fun with their snowman Jimmy, and snow dog Snowball on Nov. 10. (Submitted by Dwayne Cull)

These blue jays were stocking up for the winter in Bay Roberts, under the watchful eye of the Norman family cat. (Submitted by Robert Norman)

A glorious day at Chapel Head, Chapel Arm. (Submitted by Joan Power)

A pretty sunrise over Fermeuse on Nov. 12. (Submitted by Linda Cutler)

A grey and rainy day didn't stop Clarenville area residents from attending the annual Remembrance Day ceremony in the town. (Submitted by Gordon Wheaton)

A gorgeous fall sunset at the Gull Island boardwalk in Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Vardy Gidge sent us this sweet snap and wrote, 'The bunnies are changing into their white winter coats in Gander.' (Submitted by Vardy Gidge)

This blue jay stopped for a quick snack in St. John's, where Kevin O'Leary took this photo. (Submitted by Kevin O'Leary)

