Here's looking at you: Check out our latest audience photo gallery

Meet 'Flash!' Kim Ploughman captured his photo in Torbay. (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)

We're deep into the month of May. Where did the time go?

We love to receive your photos.

Enjoy our gallery, and do visit again as we add fresh photos throughout the week!

A terrific photo from Angus Anstey. He wrote: 'I got this shot of a crow harassing an eagle on Little Wabush Lake near Labrador City.' The crow looks pretty chuffed about it all! (Submitted by Angus Anstey)

It may be spring, but this snow squall over the Churchill River/Muskrat Falls made Scott Pike grab his camera! (Submitted by Scott Pike)

This is one of the sweetest photos we've received of late! A mama moose with her oh-so-tiny calf, as seen on the Burin Peninsula by Alicia Barrett. (Submitted by Alicia Barrett)

Now that's a splash! Christopher Rusted took this photo in Harbour Main. (Submitted by Christopher Rusted)

A gorgeous sky over Lance Cove Pond in Upper Gullies. (Submitted by Laura Kelly)

Such a cute photo from Linda Lane, who says a grey jay (or whisky jack) 'will steal your food right out from under your nose!' The bird was hanging around Leading Tickles on a cold May day. (Submitted by Linda Lane)

A fiery sky over Portugal Cove-St. Philip's. (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)

Sometimes the waves in this province take on a Caribbean-feel! (Submitted by Lisa Butler)

A duck 'struck the pose' for Grant Pelley, on the Kent’s Pond trail in St. John’s. (Submitted by Grant Pelley)

Is there a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

