Here's looking at you: Check out our latest audience photo gallery
We love to see your photos! Email nlphotos@cbc.ca
Social Sharing
We love to see your photos! Email nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News ·
We're deep into the month of May. Where did the time go?
We love to receive your photos. Please see our instructions below on how to submit images — and remember to follow physical distancing rules and other orders made because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enjoy our gallery, and do visit again as we add fresh photos throughout the week!
Is there a photo you'd like to share?
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.