Icebergs? You bet! Check out our latest audience photo gallery

A tight shot of one of the amazing icebergs in Grates Cove. Wow! (Submitted by Gene Herzberg)

Icebergs? Ice? More icebergs? Absolutely. The coastline is flush with 'bergs, and folks have grabbed their cameras and snapped some incredible photos.

We've also tucked in a couple of awesome scenics.

Enjoy this week's gallery, and do visit again as we add new images regularly.

Loving the colours in this snap from David Hiscock, taken in Cupids. (Submitted by David Hiscock)

A glorious sight in Grates Cove. (Submitted by Sheila King-Andrews)

Mark Gray took a boat trip in Bonavista and snapped this awesome photo. Wow! (Submitted by Mark Gray)

Mark Gray says this is a favourite photo of his from a recent boating excursion. He wrote, "I waited and waited for the splash through the iceberg." (Submitted by Mark Gray)

Gene Herzberg says the "sunrise provided great light for the icebergs in Grates Cove." We agree! (Submitted by Gene Herzberg)

A striking capture from Clyde Thornhill, who says it was mostly cloudy until later in the day when the sun started peeking out through the clouds in Cape Broyle. He wrote, "Provided me the opportunity to capture the icebergs in a more interesting light." (Submitted by Clyde Thornhill)

James Fewer took this photo at Cape Spear last week. Nice! (Submitted by James Fewer)

It was a cold and breezy afternoon at Cape Spear when Millie Donovan went searching for icebergs. (Submitted by Millie Donovan)

Mirror reflection! A stunning sunset in Marystown. (Submitted by Corwin Cornish)

One of many icebergs in the Bonavista area. (Submitted by Eric Abbott)

Lewisporte harbour on May 13. Lorne Hiscock says it was a "spectacular evening with not a ripple on the water." (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

This harp seal came up for air in Charleston, Bonavista Bay, and Oliver Whiffen was able to capture this terrific shot. He wrote, "Great example of the surface tension of water." (Submitted by Oliver Whiffen)

A tour boat is tied up at the wharf surrounded by Arctic ice at Twillingate. (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

Such a lovely sunset in Roddickton! Edna Carroll snapped this pic while out for a walk. (Submitted by Edna Carroll)

Share a favourite photo!

The easiest way to reach us is directly through email: nlphotos@cbc.ca, a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account.

And we always give credit.

