Icebergs? You bet! Check out our latest audience photo gallery
YOUR PHOTOS ·
Icebergs? Ice? More icebergs? Absolutely. The coastline is flush with 'bergs, and folks have grabbed their cameras and snapped some incredible photos.
We've also tucked in a couple of awesome scenics.
Enjoy this week's gallery, and do visit again as we add new images regularly.
The easiest way to reach us is directly through email: nlphotos@cbc.ca, a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account.