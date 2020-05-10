Shades of May: See what's new in our latest audience photo gallery

A beautiful day in Harbour le Cou. Kathy Ann Savoury says it was windy but the sun was shining! (Submitted by Kathy Ann Savoury)

Eugene Howell says the 6:30 a.m. mist and some sun cracking the storm clouds created 'the perfect rainbow' over Northern Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A lovely sight: cheery crocuses on the Hospital Pond Trail in Twillingate. (Submitted by Judy Hillier)

A windless evening on Conception Bay. Rob Coombs writes: 'The crew on this anchored supply vessel are about to be treated to a great sunset.' (Submitted by Rob Coombs)

Nothing like a fine day in our province. Gary Mitchell took this photo of Petty Harbour on a calm spring day. (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)

The robins have been busy! Four vibrant blue eggs in this nest in Kilbride. (Submitted by Gary Sooley)

A lovely image from William Weedmark, taken on the Shoreline Heritage Walking Trail in Bay Roberts. (Submitted by William Weedmark)

Spring has arrived at Middle Brook, Gambo. (Submitted by Sean Jackson)

Emma Wells snapped this photo while on a hike with her dad in the Freshwater Bay area. (Submitted by Emma Wells)

A sweet snap! Joanne Lockyer took this photo in Mount Pearl. (Submitted by Joanne Lockyer)

A fine photo from Ed Wyse of the wharf in Green's Harbour. (Submitted by Ed Wyse)

Oliver Whiffen named this photo 'Turf wars eagle style.' Great shot! (Submitted by Oliver Whiffen)

The stages at Quidi Vidi on a calm May day. (Brooke Dawe/Submitted by Danny Coffey)

