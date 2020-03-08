Mother Nature's artwork: See what's new in our latest audience photo gallery

Whether you see a bull, dog, horse or mythical creature - Mother Nature certainly can produce some magnificent art! This photo was taken at Portland Creek Pond just outside Daniel's Harbour. (Submitted by Brada and George Tucker)

Despite numerous storms and a LOT of snow this year — it's given us many stunning winter scenes and sunsets, cute dog snaps and awesome wildlife images.

Enjoy this week's gallery!

Pepper sure enjoys the sunrise and solitude at Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Michael Parsons)

We're loving this grand photo from Jantje VanHouwelingen, who had hiked with a group to 'the Spout' on the East Coast Trail. (Submitted by Jantje VanHouwelingen)

Such a stunning sky! Thanks to Josh Bingle who captured this shot in northern Labrador. (Submitted by Joshua Bingle)

Eugene Howell took his camera along and got this lovely photo while hiking in Northern Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Happy pooch, great weather. What a combo! Robin Barnes snapped this photo of Zeus in Heatherton, on Newfoundland's west coast. (Submitted by Robin Barnes)

Julie Baggs took this interesting photo of an old abandoned building on top of Sugar Loaf Mountain, in Cape Ray. She wrote, 'Can see a bit of the table mountain view out through the 'window.'' (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Eugene May snapped a photo of this ptarmigan, who wasn't at all fazed! Taken on Logger School Road near Corner Brook. (Submitted by Eugene May)

A striking sunset near Kenneth Rideout's cabin in Cold Brook. On the other side of the hills is the community of Fox Island. (Submitted by Kenneth Rideout)

Luna is clearly loving the snow in the Big Land! Nim Vadher captured this pic in Wabush. (Submitted by Nim Vadher)

A beautiful day in Channel-Port aux Basques! (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Pretty scenery when crossing the trestle, in Howley. (Submitted by Pansy Snow)

Send us a fave photo

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador